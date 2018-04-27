Kashmiri martyrs’ blood will not go waste: Bilal Sidiqui

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, has said that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs will not go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

Bilal Siddiqi was addressing gatherings in Khangund and Handoora area of Tral where he had gone with a party delegation to express solidarity with the bereaved families of martyred youth, Muhammad Aaqib and Ishfaq Ahmed. Muhammad Aaqib, Ishfaq Ahmed and two other youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Laam area of Tral on Tuesday.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyred youth he said that the Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their precious lives for a sacred cause which would definitely bring positive results and the Kashmiris would see the dawn of freedom soon.

Bilal Siddiqi was accompanied by party members, Muhammad Haneef Kalas, Muhammad Altaf Khan, Sheikh Musaib and Rafiq Ahmed.

