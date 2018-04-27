Shutdown in Tral and Shopian against killing of youth

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Tral area of Pulwama district for the fourth successive day, today, to mourn the killing of four youth by Indian troops.

The youth were martyred by the troops during a violent cordon and search operation in Lam area of Tral on Tuesday. All shops and other commercial establishments are closed while public transport is off the road in Tral.

Meanwhile, complete strike is also being observed in Shopian district, today, to mourn the killing of a student in the firing of the Indian troops. All shops and other business establishments are shut in Shopian town and other areas of the district.

The student identified as Shakeeb Shabbir was killed when the troops resorted to indiscriminate firing after an attack by unknown gunmen on a patrolling party of Indian Army at Lazibal crossing in Islamabad town, yesterday. Thousands of people had attended his funeral prayers in Bonpora area of Shopian yesterday.

