Troops resorted to use of force against students: VC IUST

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Vice-Chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, Professor Mushtaq Siddique has said that the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked use of force against the students.

The Vice-Chancellor in a media interview said that normal class work was going on in all the departments when some gun shots fired outside the campus triggered panic following which students rushed to learn about the situation. “By that time police had reached the spot and resorted to unprovoked use of teargas shelling,” he said, adding that some shells landed inside the campus. He said army also fired few aerial shots.

“There were no protests or any law and order situation created by students but police lobbed teargas shells which disturbed the normal class work in the varsity,” the VC said.

Expressing displeasure over excessive use of force on students, Prof Siddique said he will take up matter with higher ups. “I believe there should be no eye to eye contact between students and forces,” he said.

