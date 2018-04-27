World has realized Kashmiris’ sacrifices: Shabbir Dar

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Dar has said that the international community has started acknowledging the huge sacrifices offered by the freedom-loving people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar, accompanied by Hurriyat leader Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi, addressing a protest demonstration in Srinagar said that it was evident when the Indian Prime Minister was on a trip to the UK and everywhere he was told that New Delhi was killing the innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

He said, India has let loose a reign of terror by using force against all those who demand their right to self-determination. The glaring example of Indian state terrorism is the killing of young boy Shafiq Shabbir of Shopian. Shafiq was killed by the troops in Islamabad town, yesterday. This has become a habit of trigger-happy Indian forces, he added.

