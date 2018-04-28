Gilani for probe into Kathua incident by some international agency

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has demanded impartial probe by some internal agency into the rape and murder of eight-year-old Aasifa Bano of Kathua.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that communalization and politicization of the rape and murder of the minor girl was deplorable and disheartening. He said it was a crime against humanity and as such the criminals should be awarded a stringent punishment.

The APHC Chairman expressed his anguish and concern over the biased approach of the Indian judiciary, saying that it had always been apathetic and unsympathetic towards oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

“Vested elements and some criminals are hatching conspiracies so that the case is handed over to CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and are trying their best to defer the case and acquit the perpetrators and for this purpose even Supreme Court of India is facilitating their move,” he pointed out. “We have no faith in Indian judiciary. Their biased track record in Kunanposhpora and Shopian double murder and rape cases serve as glaring examples of their bias and communal mindset,” he added.

The APHC Chairman demanded stringent punishment for the rapists and killers of the minor girl and those who are evoking emotions and giving communal colour to the gory incident. He appealed to the people in Jammu to identify and resent those sick-minded people who for their mean interests are trying to communalize this tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the APHC in a statement castigated the puppet authorities for barring Syed Ali Gilani from offering congregational Juma prayers. “Syed Ali Gilani is a leader of international stature, scholar and a statesman. There is no constitutional and moral justification to curb his peaceful political activities and stop him from performing religious obligations,” the statement said.

