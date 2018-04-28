Delhi police arrest 2 Kashmiri youth from Punjab

New Delhi, April 28 (KMS): Delhi Police has arrested two Kashmiri students from Indian Punjab who were allegedly involved in hacking over 500 Indian websites, including those of the government.

The accused have been identified as Shahid Malla, a CSE student at Aryan Group of College in Punjab’s Rajpura city and Aadil Hussain Teli, a BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) final year student at St. Soldiers Management and Technical Institute in Jalandhar city. Shahid is resident of Baramulla while Aadil belongs to Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir.

Aadil was abducted by gunmen in plainclothes, who later turned out to be sleuths of Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell while six of his roommates were held at gunpoint.

“At about 6:00 AM in the morning, while one of our roommates had gone for morning prayers, armed men in civvies barged into our flat and started inquiring about our names,” one of the roommates of Aadil told media persons in Srinagar over phone. He said that Aadil was singled out as soon as he uttered his name. “They took hold of him and started to drag him away. When we inquired about the identity of the intruders and why our friend was being taken away, they pulled out their pistols and held us at gunpoint till they walked out of the building,” the roommate said.

A senior police officer told media that Shahid Malla and Aadil Hussain Teli were arrested when a team of Cyber Cell of Delhi Police raided their rented accommodation.

The Delhi police accused the two youth of being part of anti-India hacking group called ‘Team Hackers Third Eye’ which has hacked more than 500 Indian websites, including some government websites. The police also accused them of educating the Kashmiri youth to bypass the social-media ban imposed by the puppet regime by use of VPN during April-May, 2017.

“Through their seditious social media posts, Malla and Teli were found to be pro-Pakistan and anti-India,” said another officer.

Like this: Like Loading...