HCBA flays BCI for giving clean chit to Jammu, Kathua bars

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has expressed its surprise over the report submitted by the Bar Council of India (BCI) before the Indian Supreme Court.

The report said that Kathua lawyers didn’t obstruct the Crime Branch of police in producing charge-sheet against the culprits involved in the kidnapping, rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kathua, suggesting nothing of the sort had happened over there.

The HCBA in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the HCBA feels that the BCI team before submitting its report had neither gone through the press release of the Kathua Bar Association in which it had admitted that the agitation of the Bar had proved successful as it was because of it that the Crime Branch was compelled to go back and the challan could not be presented in the court of the CJM, Kathua.

The team members have also not considered the video of the event which must have been available with the police, the HCBA said.

Like this: Like Loading...