Indian police attack Malik, arrest him in injured condition

Shutdown continues in Shopian to mourn killing of youth

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police assaulted and arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in an injured condition in Srinagar, today.

The JKLF in a statement said that the police intercepted Muhammad Yasin Malik along with party leader, Bashir Ahmed Kashmiri, near Ghousia hospital in Khanyar when he was on his way to Jamia Masjid Srinagar to take part in a peaceful protest called by the Joint Resistance Leadership against the continued illegal detention of leaders, unabated killing of youth and use of brute force on students by the Indian forces. It said that an officer of Indian police started hurling choosiest abuses on resistance leaders, calling them terrorists and threatening to kill them all. The statement said that Yasin Malik objected to the misbehavior of the officer and the policemen assaulted him, injured him and virtually dragged him to Khanyar police station from where he was shifted to Kothibagh police station. Indian police also took Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, into custody and placed him under house arrest in Islamabad town.

Hurriyat leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War in their statements strongly condemned the police assault on Muhammad Yasin Malik.

On the other hand, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement in Srinagar demanded impartial probe by some international agency into the rape and murder of eight-year-old Aasifa Bano of Kathua. He said that the Kashmiris had no faith in the Indian judiciary due to its biased track record against the people of occupied Kashmir.

Complete shutdown was observed in Shopian town on the second consecutive day, today, to mourn the killing of a student in the firing of Indian troops. Youth took to the streets in the town and held demonstrations against the killing. Indian troops and police deployed in the town fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel.

Delhi Police arrested two Kashmiri students from Indian Punjab on the charges of their involvement in hacking over 500 Indian websites, including those of the government. India’s Enforcement Directorate has issued a show cause notice under Foreign Exchange Management Act to the Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, arrested by the Indian National Investigation Agency in a fake case registered against him.

In Oslo, former Norwegian Prime Minister, Kjell Magne Bondevik, addressing a seminar on Kashmir organised by his organization, Oslo Center, said that the miseries of the Kashmiris should end now. He expressed hope that the Kashmir dispute would be resolved soon. Other speakers including Mushal Malik and Sardar Ali Shahnawaz in their addresses urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...