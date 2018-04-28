Indian police attack Yasin Malik, arrest him in injured condition

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, after subjecting him to brute torture in Srinagar, today.

The JKLF in a statement said that the police intercepted Muhammad Yasin Malik along with party leader, Bashir Ahmed Kashmiri, near Ghousia Hospital in Khanyar when he was on his way to Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, to lead a peaceful protest there.

It said that the police stopped the vehicle that Yasin Malik was driving and straightaway an officer started showering choosiest abuses on the JKLF Chairman and whole resistance leadership. The police officer was endlessly calling the resistance leaders as terrorists and threatening to kill them all, it added.

The statement said that Yasin Malik objected to misbehavior of the officer and asked him to show some restraint but there was no stopping to his hooliganism. “He ordered his uniformed men to attack Yasin Malik and obliging his order the policemen assaulted the JKLF Chairman, injured him and virtually dragged him to police station Khanyar from where he along with Bashir Kashmiri was shifted to police station Kothibagh,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has condemned the police assault and manhandling of Muhammad Yasin Malik. “Strongly condemn police assault, manhandling and arrest of JKLF chief Yasin Malik by police when he was on way to Jama Masjid to take part in a peaceful protest against unabated killings of youth, use of force on students and continued illegal arrests of leaders,” Mirwaiz said in a tweet message.

