Shutdown continues in Shopian to mourn killing of youth

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Shopian town on the second consecutive day, today, to mourn the killing of a student in the firing of the Indian troops.

All shops and other business establishments are closed in the town while traffic is off the road.

The student identified as Shakeeb Shabbir was killed when the troops resorted to indiscriminate firing after an attack by unknown gunmen on a patrolling party of Indian Army in Lazibal area of Islamabad town on Thursday.

Meanwhile, youth took to the streets in the town and held demonstrations against the killing. Indian troops and police deployed in the town fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. The slashes were going on till reports last came in.

