Woman’s killing: Police tries to exonerate killer troops in IOK

Srinagar, April 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in an attempt to exonerate the killer Indian troops, the police have stated before the Human Rights Commission of the territory that Ruby Jan of Shopian was killed by mujahideen and not by the troops.

The family of the woman and local residents say that Ruby Jan also known as Beauty Jan was killed when the troops fired bullets to disperse protesters during a cordon and search operation in Shopian on December 19, last year. “She was inside her home with her suckling child in her lap when a bullet was fired in her abdomen from a window,” the family members say.

The police in reply to a petition filed by the Chairman of Centre for Peace and Protection of Human Rights, M M Shuja, seeking justice for the victim woman, in its report to the commission instead of bringing the real culprits to book used the old ploy to exonerate and shield the killer troops.

The Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, didn’t corroborate the police line. However, he sought to justify the killing of Beauty Jan by stating that since AFSPA is in force in district Shopian (along with other districts) no permission is sought from a magistrate before opening fire during operations. The commission had sought personal appearance of SSP and DC Shopian in the case, but the officials didn’t appear before the rights body.

M M Shuja has filed a petition seeking probe into the killing by the investigating wing of the commission. The petition writes, “A constitutional obligation is cast upon this commission to constitute a thorough probe preferably through its own agency so that those responsible for the killing of the innocent civilian are brought to justice.”

The petitioner said the magistrate under whose orders the firing was ordered also needed to be booked under law.

