APHC condemns curbs on Gilani, other leaders

Another woman abducted, raped in Jammu

Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has criticized the puppet authorities for imposing restrictions on the movement of party Chairman Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyat leaders.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar questioned the so-called assurance by the occupation authorities that the ailing leader was free to go anywhere in the territory. The APHC said that there was no constitutional and moral justification to curb his peaceful political activities and stop him even from performing religious obligations. The statement also condemned the harassment of Kashmiri students pursuing studies in different states and cities of India because of their Kashmiri origin.

The Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons staged a protest at Press Colony in Srinagar to demand whereabouts of their enforced disappeared near and dear ones. The APDP appealed to the international community to impress upon India to conduct investigations into the 8,000 unmarked mass graves located in different parts of the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, angry protesters blocked the Khanabal-Pahalgam highway at Lazibal in Islamabad district against the thrashing of a taxi driver by the Indian troops. A woman and her little child received injuries during the forces’ action.

A group of unidentified armed men, today, attacked an Indian army party in Zainapora area of Shopian district. An army official claimed that the attackers were mujahideen who fired upon 34 Rashtariya Rifles of the army. The district remained shut for the third consecutive day against the killing of a college student by troops in Islamabad district.

A Central Reserve Police Force man abducted and raped a 24-year-old woman inside a CRPF camp in Jammu. The woman hailing from Mandi area of Poonch district lodged a complaint with police, saying that she was abducted by a group of CRPF men, and raped by one of them inside their camp. The woman said that the culprit soldier filmed the assault and threatened to release the video on social media if she disclosed the incident to police.

A court has extended the remand of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi for another eight days. A party spokesperson in a statement said that Aasiaya Andrabi was kept at Saddar police station, Islamabad, for the whole day without food and water before she was brought to the court at the end of the day.

The services of senior APHC leader and Chairman of Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmad Shah were appreciated at an event organized to mark completion of his 31 years in jail. The function was presided over by party Secretary General Mohammad Abdullah Tari. The party also released a book, on the occasion, advocating right to self determination for the Kashmiri people.

An Indian government official citing unfavorable conditions has said that the so-called by-elections for Lok Sabha seat in Islamabad constituency will not be held until the general elections scheduled to be held next year.

