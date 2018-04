Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, unidentified armed men today attacked an Indian army party in Zainapora, Shopian district. However, there was no report of any casualties.

An official claimed that the attack was carried out by mujahideen who fired upon army’s 34 RR party at Malikgund bus stop in Zainapora today.

He said a search operation has been launched in the area.

Meanwhile, the troops also launched a massive search operation in the forest area of Kupwara.

