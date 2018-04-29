BCI report abuse of its mandate and position: PV Dinesh

Jammu, April 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Bar Council of India’s report to Supreme Court is copy of counter-affidavit filed by Jammu Bar Association in the apex court, says P V Dinesh, the top Court lawyer who had drawn attention of the court towards obstruction caused by Kathua lawyers to prevent Crime Branch (CB) from filing charge-sheet in rape and murder of a child in the district.

In its report submitted to the Indian Supreme Court, the BCI gave a clean chit to Kathua lawyers who had themselves claimed that they prevented the probing agency from filing the charge-sheet. The BCI panel has gone to the extent of justifying the demand of CBI probe into the horrific crime.

Talking to media, Dinesh said the BCI report was “abuse of its mandate and position”. “This report is nothing but a counter affidavit filed by Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association in the Supreme Court. There is no much difference between the two,” he added.

The Jammu High Court Bar Association had filed a counter affidavit in the Court after the top Court sought their response on conduct of the lawyers.

Dinesh, who opposed the report in the Court, said the BCI has gone beyond its brief as its mandate was confined to look into conduct of the lawyers.

“The BCI was supposed to look into whether the lawyers prevented the crime branch from filing the charge-sheet. They are not supposed to look into whether the demand for CBI inquiry is justified,” the lawyer said. “The BCI committee has no business to justify the need for CBI inquiry. That was not their mandate.”

The BCI report has come under scathing criticism in the Supreme Court, with lawyers accusing it of exceeding its brief.

