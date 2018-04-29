Aasiya Andrabi remanded to police for another eight days

Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a court has extended the remand of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi for another eight day.

A DeM spokesperson in a statement condemned the authorities for staging drama at Islamabad court where the party chief had to be presented after the eight-day remand. The spokesperson Rifat Fatima said that Aasiaya was kept at the Saddar police station for the whole day without food and water and was brought to court at the evening.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson also criticized the Bar Council of India’s report that gave a clean chit to lawyers of Jammu and Kathua Bar Associations should serve as an eye-opener to the people of Kashmir and world as it exposes the communally-motivated and anti-Muslim agenda of Indian institutions operating in the territory.

Rifat Fatima said: “An innocent kid was brutally raped and murdered. The brethren from Gujjar community are so frightened that they have migrated from Jammu. The only aim behind such barbarism is to create fear among the Muslim communities and forcibly drive them out of Jammu.”

She said such people are shamelessly defending rapists and murderers. She said on one hand, the lawyer of these rapists and murderers is asking for a CBI inquiry and on the other, the Bar Council shamelessly gave a clean chit to the Jammu and Kathua lawyers who are openly supporting these rapists and murderers.

