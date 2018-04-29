IOK HR boy seeks report from officials in 2016 killings

Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the puppet authorities about killings of Kashmiris in 2016.

Notices have been issued to Chief Secretary (CS) and Director General of Police and have been directed to file a detailed compliance report about the 2016 civilian killings before the Commission.

Kashmir witnessed mass killings in 2016 after the death of prominent Hizb Commander, Burhan Wani.

The Commission’s response came on a petition, filed by Chairman of International Forum for Justice, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.

The petition reads: “Besides killings in 2016, countless civilians were severely injured, disabled and even blinded due to use of excessive force including pellet guns and bullets by security forces. Killing-spree resulted into a vicious cycle of more protests, killings and excessive use of force.”

The petition further reads: “The killing of civilians in Kashmir by forces is unjustified and the perpetrators should not be pardoned and must be dealt strongly within the realms of law. The civilians were intentionally targeted with live bullets and pellets.”

The petitioner, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in his petition prayed that the Commission should pass instant and appropriate orders for the investigation of the civilian killings during 2016 uprising and allow proper investigation to find out the reason behind the killings.

Besides the petitioner, Additional Advocate General MM Khan and Chief Prosecuting Officer, Mumtaz Salim were present during the hearing. The Commission listed the case for next hearing on June 2 this year.

Like this: Like Loading...