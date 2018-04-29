Kashmiri students in Indian cities being harassed: APHC

Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Kashmiri students, pursuing studies in different states and cities of India are being intimidated and harassed.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said pursuing education is a basic right; however, Kashmiri students are suspected everywhere and beleaguered simply because of their Kashmiri origin.

Strongly condemning the unabated arrest and harassment of leaders and activists, he said, “Such methods cannot weaken the will of Hurriyat leadership and activists.”

“The arrest of Ashiq Hussain Narchoor, Asif Ahmad Dada and Ashfaq Ahmad Kotwal in Islamabad town is unjustified. Ashiq Hussain is a political worker and in no way is related to militancy while as the two-detained youth are not connected to any political party,” he added.

Decrying the detention of political workers and civilians on one pretext or the other, the spokesman said: “youth are being arrested on fake and fabricated charges just for material gains and promotions and slapping PSAs on Hurriyat leaders and activists have always been a tool of the rulers to try and force the people and leadership into submission.”

