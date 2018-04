Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a 30-year-old man was injured after fired upon by unknown gunmen in Srinagar city on Sunday evening.

Police official said that the gunmen fired upon Zubair Parray (30) at around 8:35 pm in Allochibagh. “The gunmen shot him from close range in his crockery shop”.

Parray sustained injuries and was shifted to Hospital in serious conditions,” they said.

Reports said that Parray was associated with BJP and was a former policeman.

