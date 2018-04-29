Mujahideen clear traffic jam in Kulgam, say locals

Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, residents of Frisal village of Kulgam have said that they were caught by surprise when they saw mujahideen alighted from their vehicle and started to manage traffic on the street.

A witness told media in Srinagar that “In the afternoon traffic on the Frisal-Yaripora road came to halt due to a jam near Frisal. As the people were trying to clear it, some three armed mujahideen suddenly came out of a vehicle they were travelling in and started managing the traffic.”

Villagers said the mujahideen took little time to clear the road and people raised pro-freedom and pro-mujahideen slogans as they left the scene.

Kulgam district is considered a hotbed of anti-India movement in southern Kashmir. During the 2016 uprising, mujahideen had openly addressed pro-freedom rallies and even celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day by unfurling its flag in a huge rally in Redwani village of Qaimoh, not far from the other day’s traffic scene.

