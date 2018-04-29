Parents of disappeared persons stage protest in IOK

Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) staged a protest at Press Colony in Srinagar to demand whereabouts of their disappeared family members.

Holding banners and placards the protestors including elderly men and women assembled at the colony and asked the puppet regime to give whereabouts of their kith and kin who were subjected to enforced disappearances since 90s.

Some of these protestors were wearing white headbands with slogans and names of disappeared people written on them.

In a statement, APDP spokesperson said, “We would like to bring the attention of global civil society to the Indian State’s systematic violence and continued refusal to investigate enforced disappearances of more than 8000 Kashmiris since the inception of armed conflict in1989 in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“APDP appeals to international community to urge the Indian government to conduct investigations into the cases of enforced disappearances in Jammu & Kashmir, on similar lines as conducted for the search of 39 missing persons in Mosul. The investigations must include a comprehensive forensic examination into the 7000 plus unknown, unmarked and mass graves and ensure that the families of the disappeared in Jammu and Kashmir receive truth, justice and reparations,” it added.

