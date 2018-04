Srinagar, April 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, angry locals today blocked the Khanabal-Pahalgam road at Lazibal after a taxi driver was thrashed by the Indian troops during which a woman and her child received injuries.

The locals said that the forces thrashed the driver and damaged the windowpanes of his vehicle, bearing registration N JK03D 7761.

They said that a woman and her child travelling in the vehicle were injured in the forces’ action.

