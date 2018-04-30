3 including teenager martyred in Pulwama

India will deploy ‘black cats’ in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more youth including a teenager in Pulwama district, today.

The troops associated with 55 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian army and Central Reserve Police Force killed the youth during a cordon and search operation and firing on protesters in Drabgam area of the district. As many as 50 youth were injured in the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the troops. The authorities pressed helicopters in service during the operation. The teenager Shahid Ashraf Dar was killed in firing on protesters while Sameer and Aaqib Mushtaq were martyred after the troops destroyed a house in mortar shelling in Drabgam. The killings led to massive clashes followed by shutdown in the district.

The authorities snapped Internet and train services in South Kashmir soon after the killings. Earlier, two army men including a Major were injured in an attack in the same area of Pulwama district.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik while strongly condemning the killings and injuries to dozens of innocent youth by the Indian troops called for a complete shutdown, tomorrow, across the territory.

Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt and High Court Bar Association in their separate statements called for resolution of the Kashmir dispute through implementation of the UN resolutions. The Bar Association condemned the manhandling of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, by Indian police at Khanyar in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, representatives of various civil society groups, journalist bodies and social organizations through a resolution passed at a seminar in Jammu called for speedy trial of the culprits involved in the rape and murder of Kathua minor girl. The event was organized by Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement. Among those who addressed the seminar included Mohammad Sharief Sartaj, Mohammad Rashid Qureshi, S Narinder Singh Khalsa, Deepika Singh and Talib Hussain Advocate.

On the other hand, Indian government has decided to deploy Black Cat commandos of the National Security Guard to help Indian army and paramilitary forces in crushing the freedom movement in the occupied territory. An Indian Home Ministry official confirmed to media in New Delhi that the government was planning to deploy NSG commandos known as Black Cats in Kashmir. KMS

Like this: Like Loading...