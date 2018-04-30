Dozen injured in Indian army’s firing on protesters in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism injured at least one dozen protesters in Pulwama district, today.

The youth were injured in firing of Indian soldiers associated with 55-Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force on hundreds of protesters during siege and search operation near Higher Secondary School of Drabgam area of the district.

Indian troops used gunship helicopters and camera during the operation.

Earlier, two Indian troops were also injured in an attack in the same area of Drabgam which is hometown of well-known Mujahid Commander, Sameer Tiger.

Meanwhile, shutdown is being observed in Main town of Pulwama.

On the other hand, two Indian army men, including a Major, were wounded in an attack at Drabgam in Pulwama district, today. Media reports said the injured Major and the soldier were shifted to 92 base military hospital in Badami Bagh, Srinagar.

