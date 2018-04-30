India will soon deploy ‘Black Cat’ commandos in IOK

New Delhi, April 30 (KMS): Indian government has decided to deploy ‘Black Cat’ commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Jammu and Kashmir to help Indian army and paramilitary forces crush the freedom movement in the occupied territory.

The move to deploy NSG commandos in Kashmir comes in the wake of surge in anti-India protests in the territory.

Normally, a small NSG team comprises five commandos led by a non-commissioned officer along with bomb experts and crack marksman, Indian media reported. “We are planning to deploy the NSG in Kashmir,” an Indian Home Ministry official told media in New Delhi. He added that NSG commandos were trained to deal with militants and hostage-like situations.

Director General of Police, Kashmir, S P Vaid had also said recently that he has been working on the proposal. “Hope I will be successful,” he had said.

This is not for the first time that the NSG commandos, known as ‘Black Cats’, would be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. The commandos of the elite force have been deployed in the Valley in the past too, and had been involved in innocent killings.

The commandos use sophisticated Heckler and Koch MP5 sub-machine guns, snipper rifles, through-the-wall radar and C-4 explosives to eliminate opponents, the report added.

Like this: Like Loading...