Indian troops martyr three including teenager in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three youth including a teenager in Pulwama district, today.

The troops associated with 55 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force killed the youth including the teenager Shahid Ahmad, and injured dozens in firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells at Drabgam in the district. Shahid, a resident of Arihal village, was hit by a bullet fired by the troops during protests. He was rushed to Pulwama district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Another martyred youth has been identified as Aaqib Mushtaq Khan. The killings led to massive clashes in the area.

The authorities have snapped Internet and train services in South Kashmir soon after the killings in Drubgam area of Pulwama district, today.

Earlier, two army men including an officer were injured in an attack in the same area.

