IOK HCBA denounces police assault on Yasin Malik

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has condemned the manhandling of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik by Indian police at Khanyar in Srinagar terming the assault a preplanned move.

The HCBA in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Yasin Malik was heading towards Jamia Masjid to lead a protest called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

The Bar also ridiculed the police claim that they did not assault Malik but only stopped the vehicle asked the travelers inside the car to produce the registration papers. The police forgot that the assault was witnessed by hundreds of people, the Bar said.

It also condemned detention of the Dukhtaran-e-Milat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi at Sadder police station for the whole day without providing her any food or water and also not permitting any of her relatives or party activists to meet her. The Bar also strongly denounced the use of force on peaceful protesting students in Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...