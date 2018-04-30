JRL, others condemn killing of three youth in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly condemned the killing of a student, Shahid Ashraf Dar and two youth Sameer Ahmad and Aqib Wani by Indian forces and injuring more than 50 innocent unarmed people at Drabgam in Pulwama.

The JRL in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the forces used bullets and pellets and unleashed a reign of terror at Drabgam in Pulwama and other parts of south Kashmir.

It called for complete shutdown tomorrow (Tuesday) against the unabated killings.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement in Srinagar paid rich and glowing tributes to martyrs, Sameer Tiger and Aqib and expressed grief and sorrow over the cold-blooded murder of Shahid Ahmad, a boy of Arihal by the men in uniform.

Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo and Ghulam Nabi War in a statement paid glowing tribute to martyred youth

The JKSM Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt in his statement also condemned the killing and prayed for speedy recovery of injured youth. He said: “It is our moral and collective responsibility to safeguard the sacrifices of Kashmiris and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the liberation movement till complete success.

Deputy Grand Mufti of the territory, Nasir-ul-Islam in his statement in Srinagar supported the JRL strike call tomorrow.

