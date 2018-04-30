Shabbir Dar pays tributes to founding leader Ashaq Hussain

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar has paid glowing tributes to its founding leader, Shaheed Ashaq Hussain Khan, who embraced martyrdom 8 years ago.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Ashaq Hussain was a noble soul and a great social worker. He said that Ashaq Hussain was one among the founding leaders of Muslim Conference and always dreamed of freedom from India.

Shabbir Dar said that he was martyred by forces under a design to spread terror among the freedom activists but his sacrifice strengthened Kashmiris’ resolve and to fulfill his dream of complete freedom from India is the top priority for every member of Muslim Conference.

