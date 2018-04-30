TeH condemns arrest of its leaders in IOK

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has strongly denounced the arrest and detention of several Hurriyat leaders and attempts to prolong their illegal detention in various police stations.

A TeH spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Kashmir had been deliberately converted into a police station where a crackdown is on against every person who raises his voice against the forcible control.

He said Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Muhammad Shab’aan Khan and Manzoor Ahmed Kaloo were first shifted from the Central Jail, Srinagar, to Joint Interrogation Centre, Humhama, from where they were shifted to police stations, which is highly condemnable.

“Dozens of other TeH leaders have been languishing in various jails without any justification. They have been framed under frivolous charges and are subjected to the worst treatment,” he added.

He said that the arrests and detentions could not break the resolve of Hurriyat leaders and that the ongoing liberation movement would continue till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement paid rich tributes to the courage and steadfastness shown by the hundreds of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various jails in and outside Kashmir Valley. The JKML Spokesman Sajjad Ayobi said that the sacrifices rendered by Masarrat Alam Butt, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah and other detained leaders would be remembered.

