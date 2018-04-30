Waza urges Kashmir solution through UN resolutions

Srinagar, April 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and Jammu and Kashmir People’s League Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through implementation of UN resolutions is the best solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Mukhtar Waza said this while addressing party workers at Brazloo Bachroo in Kulgam district. He said, Kashmir is a political dispute and should be resolved politically in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He urged Pakistan and India to initiate dialogue process for settling the lingering Kashmir dispute, adding that the people of Kashmir should also be included in the process as they are the basic party to the dispute.

