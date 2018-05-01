Big funerals held for martyrs in Pulwama

Complete shutdown observed in IOK today

Srinagar, May 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people, today, participated in funeral prayers of a teenage cricket star Shahid Ashraf Dar and two other youth martyred by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation and in firing on protesters in Pulwama district, yesterday.

Many rounds of funerals were held for Shahid Ashraf Dar, Sameer Ahmad Butt and Aqib Ahmed in Arihal, Drubgam and Rajpora areas of Pulwama district. Scores of men and women wept bitterly and some even fainted as the bodies of the martyrs were carried towards their ancestral graveyards for burial. The participants raised pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. Eyewitnesses said that some mujahideen appeared at the funeral of Sameer and offered him a gun salute.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed across the Kashmir valley against the killings. All shops and business establishments were closed while public transport was off the road. All exams scheduled for, today, were postponed by the University of Kashmir. Train service was cancelled while mobile Internet services remained suspended across South Kashmir. Kashmir Bar Association also abstained from court proceedings as a mark of protest against the killings. The Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, condemned the killing of civilians in Baramulla district, last night. Three youth were killed by unknown persons.

The occupation authorities had imposed strict restrictions in Srinagar and South Kashmir. The troops were deployed in strength to prevent anti-India protests. The authorities put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Bilal Siddiqui, Zafar Akbar Butt, Omar Aadil Dar, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar and Muhammad Ashraf Laya either under house arrest or in jails.

On the other hand, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred thirty three Kashmiris including two young boys in occupied Kashmir in the last month of April. According to the data compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the killings rendered four women widowed and six children orphaned. 762 civilians were injured in firing of the troops on protesters. Thirteen women were disgraced while twenty four residential houses were destroyed by the troops during the month.

The participants of a rally taken out in front of the White House in Washington demanded justice for rape and murder victim, Aasifa of Kathua district. They were chanting slogans like “Justice for Asifa” and “Wake Up Wake Up: UN Wake Up.” The rally was organized by World Kashmir Awareness Forum, and it was among others addressed by Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai.

