Complete shutdown being observed in IOK today

IOK Bar abstains from courts as mark of protest against killings

Srinagar, May 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed against the killing of three youth including a cricket star during cordon and search operation and firing of Indian troops on protesters in Pulwama, yesterday. Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The troops had killed Sameer Ahmed Butt, Aqib Ahmed and a teenager cricket start Shahid Ashraf Dar at Drabgam in Pulwama district. Scores of protestors were injured in firing by the troops.

All shops, business establishments, public transport are closed in Srinagar and all other district of the valley. All exams scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed by the University of Kashmir. Train services between north Kashmir’s Baramulla town and Bannihal town in the Jammu region have been cancelled. Mobile Internet services have been suspended across south Kashmir.

Stringent restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar and South Kashmir. The troops have been deployed to foil anti-India protests. The restrictions have been particularly imposed in Srinagar areas of Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Bar Association staged boycott of court proceedings, today, as a mark of protest against the use of brute force by Indian troops against the unarmed civilian population at Drubgam, Pulwama. The Bar Association in a statement said that use of brute force against unarmed civilian population is the gravest kind of human rights violation of which notice should be taken by the countries world over.

On the other hand, the authorities put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Bilal Siddiqui, Zafar Akbar Butt, Omar Aadil Dar, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar and Muhammad Ashraf Laya either under house arrest or in jails.

