Kashmiri delegation pays two-day visits to EU Capital

Brussels, May 01 (KMS): A delegation of Kashmiri representatives including Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Zubair Awan and Shamim Shawl paid a two-day visit to the European Union Capital, Brussels.

During the visit the delegation called upon a number of Members of European Parliament, policy makers, political groups and delegation officers at the European Parliament. The delegation was received warmly.

There was a fair exchange of views on the current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (including the rampant use of pellet guns on Kashmiris and the Asifa Bano case) and the stalemate of dialogue between India and Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the Kashmiri leaders.

The delegation was the guest of honour at the International Soiree hosted by Frank Schwalba-Hoth (former MEP) which was attended by members of civil society including scholars, jurists, journalists, staffers (from various EU institutions) and NGOs. Barrister Tramboo in his presentation briefed the Soiree about the background of the Kashmir conflict and the Indian intransigency to address the issue.

Prof. Shawl talked about the current gross human rights violations perpetrated by Indian military and paramilitary forces on Kashmiris. Zubair Awan highlighted the legality of the Kashmir issue and the way forward to resolve the issue.

Shamim Shawl threw light on the violence against Kashmir women. Thereafter the delegation met the participants on individual basis during which they pledged their full support to the work undertaken by the delegation to raise the issue within the EU.

The delegation addressed the press at the Brussels Press Club. “Bruised Kashmir” (a movie) was shown which left a serious mark on the journalists present there. On conclusion, the delegation participated at a community event which was hosted by the Kashmiri diaspora in Belgium.

