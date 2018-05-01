Police arrest Waza on way to Pulwama

Srinagar, May 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and Jammu and Kashmir People’s League Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza was arrested by Indian police when he was on his way to Pulwama district to express solidarity with victim families.

A JKPL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Waza was intercepted by a large contingent of police at Dakbanglow Khanbal in Islamabad district when he was on his way to Pulwama to express solidarity with the families of three youth martyred by Indian troops, yesterday.

Police arrested Waza and shifted him to Islamabad police station along with three party workers.

