Three boys feared dead as boat capsized in Baramulla

Srinagar, May 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, three young boys are feared dead while two others were rescued after a boat capsized in river Jehlum Tuesday evening in district Baramulla.

Police in Baramulla said that a boat with five boys on ride capsized in river Jehlum near Dewan Bagh of the district.

They said that two among the five boys have been rescued by local people while as three boys have drowned.

A police officer told that rescue teams have been rushed on spot and search for the missing young boys is going on.

