Hindu terrorists brutally kill Muslim youth in Kathua

Jammu, May 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in yet another incident of hate crime against Muslims, a student identified as Liyaqat Ali was stabbed to death by a gang of Hindu terrorists in Billawar area of Kathua district in Jammu, today.

Nishant Kouser, the sister of the slain Liyaqat Ali told police that her brother was stabbed with sharp edged weapon by Abhishek Sharma and Honey Khajuria at Dher village in Billawar.

Liyaqat Ali, 22, was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, where he succumbed shortly, today.

A video, apparently taken by CCTV camera, has gone viral wherein killers are seen chasing Liyaqat Ali, ruthlessly hitting him with bricks and sticks and finally stabbing him.

Police claimed to have arrested the killers and that the further investigation was going on.

