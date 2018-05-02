Indian apex court again moved against article 35A

New Delhi, May 02 (KMS): A fresh petition has been filed in the Indian Supreme Court against Article 35A of the Indian Constitution that gives special rights and privileges to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Article 35A also debars the Indians from acquiring immovable property, obtaining government jobs and settling in the occupied territory.

Petitioners Radhika Gill, Eklavya and Vijay Kumar, residents of Jammu, have challenged the Article in the Supreme Court at the behest of Hindu extremist organizations claiming that it violated their rights.

The petition came up for hearing before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra which said the matter involved interpretation of Constitutional provisions and should be clubbed with other petitions on the issue. However, it posted the matter for hearing on May 14.

Earlier, the top Indian court on October 30 deferred hearing on petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A.

Attorney General K K Venogopal told the court that the Indian government had appointed Dineshwar Sharma as an interlocutor and requested it to adjourn the matter for six months. The petitioners had demanded that the issue of Article 35A should be referred to a Constitution Bench.

