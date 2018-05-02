Indian troops open fire on protesters 10 injured, one critical in Shopian

Srinagar, May 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, one youth has been martyred and at least ten others were injured when Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters in Shopian district, today.

The troops killed and injured the youth when they were protesting against the siege and search operation in Turkawangam village of the district. One more civilian is said to be critical.

Medical Superintendent Shopian confirmed the death of a youth to local media. The deceased youth is resident of Pinjora area of the district.

“One of the youth was brought dead to District Hospital Shopian. He was taken back immediately by the people,” he told media.

Several youth have been been received bullets and pellets in the troop’s action. All the injured were shifted to hospital.

Siege and search operation is going on till last reports came in.

