JKLF, DFP, JI delegations visit families of martyrs in Pulwama

Srinagar, May 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, delegations of different pro-freedom organizations visited Drubgam, Rajpora and Arihal areas of Pulwama district and participated in the funeral prayers of Sameer Ahmed Butt, Aaqaib Ahmed and cricket star Shahid Ashraf Dar.

The youth were martyred by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation and firing on protesters in the district, the other day.

The delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Jamaat-e-Islami of the occupied territory visited Drubgam, Rajpora and Arihal and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth.

The delegation members addressing gatherings in these areas said that the Kashmiri martyrs’ sacrifices, which had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level, would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

