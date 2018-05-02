Kashmir Women Movement launched in London

London, May 02 (KMS): Kashmir Women Movement (UK & Europe) was launched in London to highlight at the international level gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Kashmiri woman leader, Shamim Shawl launched the organisation along with Councilor Asma Rathor, former deputy Mayor Khadija Malik and a number of prominent women.

Outlining the aims and objectives of the organization, Shamim Shawl referred to the unprecedented state terrorism perpetrated by the Indian forces on women and youth in the occupied territory. She spoke about the continued detention of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and restrictions imposed on the Chief of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Zamruda Habib.

On the occasion, Shamim Shawl announced the executive body of the Kashmir Women Movement.

Like this: Like Loading...