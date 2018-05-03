DFP expresses concern over Shabbir Shah’s plight in Tihar jail

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah.

The DFP leaders addressing a news conference in Srinagar, today, said Shabbir Shah has lost tremendous weight and is not able to stand properly because of weakness and backache.

They said Shabbir Shah’s wife had gone to meet him in Tihar jail who expressed concern over his plight.

They said that Shah’s wife was accompanied by her elder daughter who after seeing the condition of her jailed father fell down and was hardly brought out of the jail premises.

They DFP leaders said as per medical records he has been diagnosed with severe heart ailment but the irony is that he was already having multiple ailments and ‘we were, again and again, pressing hard for his treatment but all went to deaf ears as Shah was not even allowed to take his regular medicines.

They said the DFP Chairman has multiple heart blocks for which he will require angiography followed by angioplasty but nothing has been done till date. All these tests and diagnosis took the jail authorities months together though all tests were supposed to be of emergency nature, they added.

They said though Shah Sahab is seriously unwell but the family said his morale is very high. As per the family, Shabir Shah said, “Thirty-one years in jail could not break or weaken my resolve for freedom of Kashmir. I am as strong as I was in 1968 when I was first imprisoned at the age of 12.”

They said Shabbir Shah is a firm believer of political resistance, however, he is being punished by the political leadership of India. “Now when his health condition has further deteriorated and has endangered his life, we stress upon the human rights organizations to come to the rescue of the “Prisoner of Conscience” before it is too late.”

They said DFP is saddened by the killing of a minor boy, Umar Kumhar son of Abdullah Kumhar by forces in Turkewangam Shopian. They also condemned the use of brute force against unarmed protesters and injuring of dozens.

