Glowing tributes paid to martyred youth

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by the Indian troops in Pulwama and Shopian areas.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement in Srinagar paying homage to the youth martyrs by the troops at Drubgam in Pulwama said that these martyrs laid down their lives for a noble cause and their sacrifices would not go waste. He said that the Indian forces were using every weapon in their armoruy to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission but would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said that India should read the writing on the wall that the more time it would waste by delaying resolution of the Kashmir dispute the more it would have to suffer globally as the realization of its brutalities in occupied Kashmir was growing internationally and it was feeling the heat on diplomatic front.

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, who continues to be under house detention, in a statement in Srinagar condemned the killing of a civilian and injuring of many others in the firing of Indian troops on peaceful protesters in Shopian, yesterday. He appealed to the people to march towards Shopian district on Friday to express solidarity with the family of the martyred youth.

The High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir in a statement in Srinagar denounced the killing of a civilian and injuring of many others in Shopian. It urged all the civilized nations and human rights organizations of the world to rise to the occasion and help the people of Kashmir in getting rid of the brutalities being perpetuated on them by the Indian forces’ personnel.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement in Srinagar paying tributes to the martyred youth said the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

