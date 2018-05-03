Gupta remarks against Kathua tragedy denounced

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, has condemned the remarks made by newly sworn-in puppet Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, that kidnapping, rape and murder of the eight-year-old Kathua girl is a “small matter” which should not have been given such a big hype.

Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that such remarks exposed the real face of RSS and BJP before the people. He said that some elements were trying to give the Kathua tragedy a communal colour which was condemnable.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance, Muhammad Yousuf Chapri addressing a news conference in Srinagar denounced Kavinder Gupta for his remarks. He said that on May 7 the traders would march towards Secretariat and would hold a protest against the puppet deputy Chief Minister. The Co-Chairman of the Alliance, Farooq Ahmed Dar, on the occasion also castigated Kavinder Gupta for his remarks.

