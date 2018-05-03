House detention of Mukhtar Waza, Zafar Butt condemned

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has strongly condemned the house arrest of its Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza.

The JKPL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Mukhtar Waza was placed under house detention at his residence in Islamabad town.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement in a statement in Srinagar denouncing the continued house arrest of party Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, termed it frustration of the puppet authorities. He said that it had become a routine for the authorities to detain Zafar Akbar Butt and bar him from conducting his political activities.

