Indian police arrest Qazi Yasir in Islamabad town

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested noted religious scholar and the Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Ahmed Yasir, in Islamabad town, last night.

The Ummat-e-Islami spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a police party raided the house of Qazi Yasir late last night and took him into custody to prevent him from visiting Turkawangam area of Shopian district to express solidarity with the family of a student, Umar Kumhar, who was killed by Indian troops, yesterday. He said that Qazi Yasir was lodged at Saddar Police Station in the town.

He strongly denounced the frequent arrest of the party Chief and demanded his immediate release. He also paid glowing tributes to Umar Kumhar and other youth recently martyred by the Indian troops.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi in their statements strongly denounced the killing of the student, Umar Kumhar, in Shopian.

