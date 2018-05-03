IOK authorities have turned Valley into slaughter house: JRL

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that the puppet authorities have turned the whole Valley into a slaughter house.

The resistance leaders after a meeting in Srinagar in a statement said that the so-called authorities had unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent civilians of the territory.

They termed the killing of teenage student, Umar Kumhar as the most unfortunate and deplorable. The leaders said that they were deeply grieved over the killing of un-blossomed flowers.

“We will never forget sacrifices rendered by the martyrs. We are duty-bound to carry their mission to its logical conclusion,” they said.

The resistance leaders also announced that they would hold a press conference at a hotel in Srinagar on Saturday (May 05).

