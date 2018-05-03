Police lathicharge AMU students; several injured

Lucknow, May 03 (KMS): Several students of Aligarh Muslim University including the students’ union president and secretary were injured in a police lathi-charge when they were protesting the police inaction against the armed rightwing outsiders creating ruckus on the campus.

The AMU students were injured when the police resorted to lathi-charge and firing of teargas shells against the protesters. The outsiders affiliated to the Hindu Yuva Vahini created disorder inside the campus.

The trouble came on a day when former Vice-President Hamid Ansari was visiting the AMU campus and was being conferred a life membership of the students union.

Ansari, also a former Vice Chancellor of the AMU, reached the campus where he also had to deliver a lecture. According to the AMUSU spokesperson, around 15 saffron gamcha-wearing youth entered the campus with pistols and revolvers. They were accompanied by a policeman in uniform.

The goons reportedly attacked a student passing by. As news of trouble inside the campus spread, AMUSU leaders and some other students accosted six outsiders and handed them over to the police.

Students said that police released the mischief makers later and did not register any complaint against them, forcing the AMU students to protest.

Like this: Like Loading...