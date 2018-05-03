Rasheed condemns murder of 11th class student in Kathua

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdul Rasheed has condemned the brutal murder of Liaqat Ali, an eleventh class student in Bilawar area of Kathua by goons affiliated with extremist Hindu organizations.

Engineer Rasheed in a statement issued in Srinagar warned the puppet authorities of dire consequences for their failure to protect the Muslim community in Jammu region.

He said, “The free hand given to goons has rendered Jammu Muslims in a feeling of absolute sense of insecurity. The regime leaves no stone unturned to prove Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir intolerant and radical but the fact of the matter is that their blood has become cheap from Kathua to Baramulla and Pulwama to Bilawar. Voice of the Muslim community goes unheard and their every genuine demand is given communal colour under a well-crafted plan to strengthen the communal forces in Jammu.”

Engineer Rasheed said that he would carry out a protest march towards Civil Secretariat on May 7 on the eve of opening of Darbar in Srinagar to highlight the plight of Jammu Muslims and use of disproportionate force against protesters in the Kashmir Valley.

Like this: Like Loading...