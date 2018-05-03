Yasin Malik meets pellet victims in SMHS Hospital

Srinagar, May 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, visited SMHS Hospital in Srinagar and enquired about the health of the youth injured in the firing of pellets and bullets by the Indian troops in different areas.

Talking to the victims, the JKLF Chairman said that the so-called rulers were pursuing a policy to kill and maim the Kashmiri youth and snatch their eyesight by pellets which had remained the most dreadful weapon of the callous rulers.

Meanwhile, the JKLF spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that illegally detained party leader, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, who was arrested on April 6, has been shifted to Srinagar Central Jail. “He was presented before a court which sent him on a three-day judicial remand and ordered to shift him to the Srinagar Central Jail. Noor Muhammad Kalwal has been bailed out in many cases but police by slapping new fake cases on him are trying to prolong his illegal detention which is highly condemnable,” he added.

On the other hand, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement also visited SMHS Hospital and expressed solidarity with the injured youth and their families.

