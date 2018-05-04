AMU students on indefinite sit-in

Lucknow, May 04 (KMS): Students of Aligarh Muslim University sat on an indefinite dharna (sit-in) at the university gate a day after they were lathicharged for protesting the police inaction against rightwing outsiders creating ruckus on the campus.

The outsiders affiliated with the Hindu Yuva Vahini had created disorder inside the campus on Wednesday.

The Aligarh Muslim University Students Union (AMUSU) in a statement said that the campus had virtually been converted into a fortress with the personnel of Rapid Action Force and the police deployed all over. The AMUSU members, who were injured in Wednesday’s lathicharge, have alleged that the outsiders had plans of attacking former Vice President, Hamid Ansari, who was present for a function in the campus.

The AMU Teacher Association has condemned the deliberate criminal activity carried out by aggressors who came from outside the university as well as the brutal action taken by the police against the AMU students instead of taking action against the criminal aggressors. It also demanded immediate action against the culprits.

